Police were investigating an incident in which a fetus was found near a restaurant in southern Fontana on the morning of Sept. 25.
At about 7:30 a.m., an employee of a restaurant in the area of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard called to report a fetus wrapped in a blanket, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Officers arrived at the location and detectives were also notified and responded.
There were possible persons involved on scene who were cooperating with the investigation, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.