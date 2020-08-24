Construction crews will begin work on the Citywide Traffic Management Center Fiber Installation Project in Fontana starting on Monday, Aug. 24, the city said in a news release.
The installation of fiber optic communication facilities and closed-circuit TV cameras for signals and corridors will enhance communication from the signal to the Traffic Management Center located at City Hall. This communication assists the Engineering Traffic Team with improving road conditions and traffic throughout Fontana.
Construction will take place on various streets including Cherry Avenue, Jurupa Avenue, Foothill Boulevard, Arrow Boulevard, Valley Boulevard, Slover Avenue, Citrus Avenue, and Mulberry Avenue. Impacts to motorists during construction throughout the city are anticipated to be minimal.
The project, which is estimated to be completed in early 2021, utilizes federal funds that were awarded to the city to help complete the Traffic Signal Communications Network Master Plan.
For more information, call the City of Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
