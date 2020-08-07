Concerned about the high number of traffic collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians, the Fontana Police Department will conduct an enforcement operation on Aug. 8.
So far this year, officers have investigated collisions in which 15 bicyclists and pedestrians were injured in Fontana.
During the operation, police will be aiming to protect the public by looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe.
These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals or any other traffic violation. Officers will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way. Bike riders will be stopped when riding on the wrong side of the road, not complying with stop signs and signals, or other violation of the same traffic laws that apply to them as drivers.
Police offered the following tips when out biking, driving or walking:
----- PEDESTRIANS
• Only cross at marked crosswalks or intersections with a stop sign or signal.
• Look for cars backing up. Avoid going between parked cars.
• Make eye contact with drivers. Don’t assume they see you.
• Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight when walking at night.
----- DRIVERS
• Wait for pedestrians to cross the street. Be courteous and patient.
• Stay off the phone.
• Follow the speed limit.
• Look for pedestrians when backing up or turning.
----- BICYCLISTS
• Always wear a helmet. Helmets are required by law for anyone under 18.
• Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.
In addition, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone who is out is reminded to practice physical distancing measures, when feasible, staying at least six feet away from others.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
