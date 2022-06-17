A fight broke out during a city-sponsored concert at Miller Park in Fontana on June 16, and one teenager had minor injuries, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the park after receiving a report of a fight involving 10 subjects using skateboards as weapons. When officers arrived, several subjects fled into the crowd attending the concert, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
One of the subjects, later found to be a 15-year-old boy, was detained by a citizen in the park. That juvenile was intoxicated and uncooperative. He was later cited and released to his parents at the Fontana P.D., Romero said.
The victim of the skateboard attack had minor injuries and refused to cooperate with officers, Romero said.
No other injuries were reported, and no other arrests were made, Romero said.
"As a result, the gang unit handled extra patrol of the park for the remainder of the event. The concert at the park continued without incident," Romero said.
