The filing period has begun for citizens interested in running for office on the Fontana School Board.
The FUSD is transitioning to trustee-area elections for the first time in the Nov. 8 election.
Three of the five incumbents are up for re-election in their respective districts.
As of July 22, here are the candidates who have pulled papers so far:
• Area 1 — Lauren Marie Gomez, a challenger.
• Area 2 — Adam Perez, the incumbent.
• Area 5 — Rayman Martinez, a challenger.
The filing period will continue through Aug. 12.
Citizens may obtain the appropriate candidacy documents from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, 777 E. Rialto Avenue in San Bernardino, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Candidates are encouraged to schedule an online or in-person appointment on the Registrar of Voters website at SBCountyElections.com.
At the time a person picks up candidacy documents, he or she must be a registered voter residing in the district and division/area.
Interested citizens may confirm their registration and residency status within a district and division/area by using the Registrar of Voters’ My Elections Gateway online application at SBCountyElections.com.
For more information about this election, including a complete list of districts with offices up for election, visit SBCountyElections.com or call (909) 387-8300.
