It's official: Jennifer Quezada and Joe Armendarez will be the new members of the Fontana School Board.
The final certified election results were announced on Dec. 1 by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
Quezada easily received the most votes in the November election with 27,445, representing 35.61 percent of the total votes cast in the six-person race.
Armendarez, meanwhile, narrowly won in the race for the second School Board seat. He finished with 15,445 votes (20.04 percent), edging out incumbent Jason O'Brien, who had 14,243 votes (18.48 percent). Close behind was Shelley C-Bradford, who had 14,003 votes (18.17 percent).
Both Quezada and Armendarez were running for public office for the first time.
The School Board has five members. The other three are Mary Sandoval, Marcelino "Mars" Serna, and Adam Perez, who were not up for reelection this year.
Peter Garcia, who is concluding his first term on the School Board, decided not to seek reelection and instead ran for a Fontana City Council seat, which he won easily.
