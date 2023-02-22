There are a lot of clouds — and not just possible rain clouds — hanging over the future of Auto Club Speedway.
The historic final race on the two-mile oval in Fontana will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, assuming the weather cooperates.
After that, though, there will be much uncertainty about whether the speedway will remain appealing for NASCAR fans and drivers, because a half-mile short track is scheduled to replace the current layout. Due to construction of the new track, there will not be a race at all in Fontana in 2024 (and maybe not even in 2025).
Dave Allen, the president of the speedway, is excited about both the Pala Casino 400 on Sunday as well as the potential for better days ahead.
“All momentum is headed toward building a half-mile track,” he said recently. “We’re looking forward to the next chapter.”
The speedway, built in 1997, has enjoyed some popularity because of its five-wide racing, although attendance has decreased in recent years.
On the speedway’s Facebook page, many spectators have been expressing interest in attending the Cup Series race, but some are not excited about the plans for the short track.
“I’m so looking forward to going,” commented Charlene McGuirk. “Bummed though; wish they wouldn't change the track.”
Another commenter, Cody Backes, said: “Last weekend of the two-mile track and the weather wet and cold. Even the weather doesn’t like the track change; just saying.”
In addition, some drivers have said they like the speedway’s current configuration. Ryan Blaney, interviewed by media before the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, said it was “a shame” that NASCAR is altering it.
“I wish they would leave it. I think you talk to any driver who is going to come through there and they’re going to say the same thing,” Blaney said. “That place is one of the funnest, coolest race tracks that we go to. I hate to see that place go. I’m sure the half mile will be fun, it will be different, but that place is so unique and the drivers had so much fun there and it puts on great racing.”
The Pala Casino 400 will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised by FOX.
For more information, visit www.autoclubspeedway.com.
