A brush fire burned 250 acres in the hills of Riverside County, just south of Fontana, on July 25, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, fire officials said.
The fire started shortly after 3 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane in Jurupa Valley. Smoke from the fire filled the air in the southern part of Fontana.
By 9 p.m., the Karen Fire was 50 percent contained with help from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, keeping the blaze away from houses in the Fontana and Bloomington areas. Crews worked through the night to contain hot spots.
Sierra was closed from Jurupa Avenue to the Riverside County line while crews were extinguishing the fire.
