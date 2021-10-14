A big rig caught on fire in Fontana on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 4:29 a.m., officers were dispatched to the southern area of the city, where the truck burned to the ground and damaged the asphalt roadway, police said.
During the morning hours, Marlay Avenue between Pacific Avenue and Chardonnay Court was closed in both directions while cleaning crews were working to fix the road, which reopened early in the afternoon.
No persons were hurt in the vehicle fire, said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero.
It is unknown what caused the fire. The driver was making a delivery in the area when he noticed it, Romero said.
