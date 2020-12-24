Officers from the Fontana School Police Department were instrumental in helping to make sure there were no injuries as a result of a house fire that erupted in Fontana on Dec. 21.
At about noon, Corporal S. Shanen and Officer J. Mory were delivering presents to families as part of the annual Fontana Santas toy giveaway, the School Police Department said in a Facebook post.
During their deliveries, the officers responded to a house fire in the 15900 block of Ceres Avenue. When they arrived, an officer from the Fontana Police Department was also on scene.
“Thanks to these officers’ quick actions, three chained dogs and a vehicle were removed from danger. No one was injured as a result of the fire,” the Facebook post said.
