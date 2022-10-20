A fire burned part of a house in Fontana on the morning of Oct. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The blaze erupted at an attached garage with extension into the residence in the 8500 block of Dumond Drive.
Responding units quickly knocked down the fire, the Fire Department said in a Twitter post.
No injuries were reported.
An investigator was on scene to try to determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.