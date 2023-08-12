A fire burned a residential structure in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Mango Avenue in the northern area of the city after 9-1-1 callers advised that a newly built home was burning, said Public Information Officer Eric Sherwin.
Units arrived to find a property comprised of multiple two-story apartment buildings under construction with heavy fire involving the eastern side of one building. All buildings were still in the wood frame stage of development. Firefighters mounted a defensive attack with the goal of containing the fire to the building of origin.
Due to the degree of fire involvement and building type, the incident was upgraded to a commercial response and reinforced with a second alarm.
Radiant heat from the blaze led to the failure of an exposed water main on the site, which presented an additional challenge to suppression efforts, Sherwin said.
The blaze was brought under control in just over one hour. Firefighters limited the spread of the fire to 25 percent of the original unit. Firefighters were instrumental in saving the three additional residential buildings located on the property.
Eight engines, two truck companies, three squads, two chief officers, two investigators, an Air/Light unit and an excavator totaling 46 personnel were assigned to the response.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.