A fire damaged a residence and outbuildings on a section of property in Fontana on May 25, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The fire, which occurred in the 1800 block of McCauly Street, threatened other homes before being contained by firefighters.
American Medical Response was requested to the scene to address a civilian medical issue during the incident, according to a Twitter post by the Fire Department.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
