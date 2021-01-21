A fire damaged one unit of a four-unit residential complex in Bloomington on Jan. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
There were no reports of injuries due to the incident, which took place in the area of San Bernardino and Vine streets.
Crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, helped by the Rialto Fire Department, were successful in keeping the fire out of the adjacent units at the complex.
An investigator was trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
