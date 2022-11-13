A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
Firefighters mounted a defensive fire attack, working to suppress the fire and protect nearby buildings. The fire did extend to an adjacent building but crews managed to keep it to just two buildings, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Within 35 minutes of arrival, the fire was knocked down. All searches of the buildings came up negative. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were noted.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
