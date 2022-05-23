About 600 gallons of gasoline were spilled on a roadway in southwestern Fontana during an incident on May 21, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Fire crews located the large spill that was impacting a portion of Mulberry Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue. The spill was approximately one mile in length and extended into Riverside County as well.
The large spill was found to be from improper storage of gasoline, causing a slow leak while the truck drove south on Mulberry. The leak spilled out of the back of a box truck onto the roadway below. The truck was found unoccupied in an open Riverside County lot.
The spill caused hazardous driving conditions for motorists, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. The street was temporarily closed.
San Bernardino County Fire and CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department entered unified command to contain the spill and coordinate cleanup in both jurisdictions. Law enforcement agencies from both counties also responded for traffic control and investigation of the incident.
No gasoline was spilled into waterways or drainages.
The incident remains under investigation by local law enforcement.
Crews also utilized aerial drones to get a bird's eye view of the spill. SBCoFD Haz Mat personnel carry these unmanned aerial vehicles to help staff with safely assessing hazardous materials on incidents.
McClintock said that gasoline can be dangerous if not stored properly. It should only be stored when absolutely necessary in an appropriate container.
Guidelines for safe storage:
• Gasoline must be stored in an approved fuel can or tank, usually 5 gallons or less. Be sure to leave some room in the container to allow for some expansion
• Keep gasoline containers tightly sealed and handle them gently to avoid spills
• Store gasoline at room temperature, away from potential heat sources such as the sun, a hot water heater, a space heater or a furnace
• Store gasoline in a detached shed or garage, at least 50 feet away from ignition sources, such as pilot lights. Gasoline vapors are heavier than air and can travel along the floor to ignition sources
• Be sure to check with your local authorities for any additional regulations regarding fuel storage.
