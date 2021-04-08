The San Bernardino County Fire Department has created a new Illegal Firework Reporting System, providing another source for residents to report the use and sales of illegal fireworks.
The dangers associated with the usage of illegal fireworks is enormous, as recently seen in Ontario, where two lives were lost and more than $3 million in damage was done to homes in a neighborhood due to an explosion last month, officials said during a press conference on April 8.
With the Illegal Firework Reporting System in place, once a complaint has been filed, local law enforcement will be notified for follow-up and investigation. All reports go into a database that will assist fire and law enforcement agencies in targeting the problem areas throughout the county, thus focusing their patrol and interdiction resources to those specific areas. Making a complaint will take a few minutes and can be done anonymously.
“The use of illegal fireworks puts the public, our firefighters and police officers at risk, creating an unnecessary burden and additional cost to our communities,” said Fire Marshal Mike Horton. “This new county-wide reporting system is another tool that will assist us in getting illegal fireworks off our streets. By reporting the storage, sales and use of illegal fireworks, you could be saving your own life, the life of a loved one and those around you.”
Horton went on to say: “We can’t go it alone. We need the public’s help in combating this growing crisis. I encourage you to get involved and make a difference.”
The new reporting system is located on the Fire Department's website at https://www.sbcfire.org/
“Fire and law enforcement officials remain united in the diligent enforcement of our local laws while making arrests and issuing citations for the use and sales of illegal fireworks,” said San Bernardino County Assistant Sheriff Horace Boatwright. “We take a no tolerance stand against this type of criminal act and pledge to continue our efforts in this battle.”
Over the past four years, San Bernardino County Fire investigators alone confiscated more than 121,600 pounds of dangerous and illegal fireworks and issued more than 700 citations.
----- IN ADDITION, San Bernardino County Fire will be offering several Firework Surrender Days. Residents can surrender illegal or safe and sane fireworks; no questions asked, and no law enforcement involved. Persons can drive up, fire personnel will remove the fireworks from their vehicle, and then they can drive away. These events are open to all San Bernardino County residents.
In Fontana, Firework Surrender Days will be held on Saturday, April 10 and on Tuesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.at Fire Station 71, located at 16980 Arrow Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.