The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 6900 block of Ironridge Court in the northern part of Fontana on May 16.
At about 10:07 p.m., the firefighters quickly extinguished a fully involved car fire that was in the garage of a two-story, single family home.
Authorities said they were able to keep the fire contained to the garage area.
No injuries were reported.
Details about loss or damage were not immediately available.
The Fire Department is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.