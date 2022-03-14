A fire destroyed a single-story home in Fontana on March 3, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No persons were injured in the blaze, which erupted at 11:31 p.m. in the 8800 block of Bennett Avenue, according to Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack, working both from the roof and inside the home. Firefighters prioritized a search of the house and keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent vegetation and structures, McClintock said.
While working on a fire attack, crews found that an energized electrical power line had fallen, creating a hazard for responding personnel. Southern California Edison was requested to mitigate the hazard.
All searches of the home came up negative. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The structure sustained heavy damage and is uninhabitable.
Three residents were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was requested to assist with temporary housing assistance and support.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
