A fire erupted at an abandoned single-story building in Fontana in the early morning hours of Dec. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The fire was located in the 15000 block of Foothill Boulevard, forcing a temporary closure of Foothill and Beech avenues, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
A short time later, the fire was knocked down, and firefighters moved into the structure to start overhaul operations.
There were no reports of injuries. The building was heavily damaged.
An investigator was trying to determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.