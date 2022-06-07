A large outdoor fire erupted at the Burrtec Waste facility in Fontana on the night of June 6, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Arriving firefighters found 400-500 large bales of cardboard on fire at the facility in the 13300 block of Napa Street at 7:31 p.m., said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Crews worked to limit the spread of the fire to additional portions of the facility. They used large volumes of water to suppress the fire, then worked with on-site staff to safely mop up the large pile.
It took about 90 minutes to suppress the fire.
Truck companies using aerial water master streams and large water master streams on fire engines were instrumental in controlling the fire, McClintock said.
Firefighters remained on scene for multiple hours working on mop-up and overhaul.
The cause remains under investigation.
Initial estimates place the value loss between $150-$200,000.
There were no reports of injuries.
