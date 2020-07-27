A fire which erupted at a house in Fontana in the afternoon of July 27 was quickly extinguished, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The fire was reported at a single-story residence in the 9700 block of Almeria Avenue, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.
Damage estimates were not immediately available. The incident was under investigation.
