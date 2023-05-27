A fire erupted at a recycling facility in southwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of May 26, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to the 10800 block of Etiwanda Avenue at 12:02 a.m. and found a large outdoor fire immediately threatening multiple big rigs and a warehouse. The blaze was burning in bundled cardboard materials at a recycling center, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters quickly surrounded the fire and deployed multiple hose lines and ladder pipes. Damage was limited to the pile of recycling product, and the trucks and warehouse were saved. No injuries were reported.
Crews remained on scene working on overhaul operations for multiple hours. The cause remained under investigation.
