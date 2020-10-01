A fire which erupted at a residence in Fontana was extinguished on Sept. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The fire broke out in the attic of a home in the 15000 block of Fairhaven Drive in the northwestern area of the city, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
Two hours later, the Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire had been knocked down and crews were remaining in overhaul.
No injuries were reported.
