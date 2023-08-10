A fire erupted at a structure in central Fontana on Aug. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 9:31 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 16700 block of Spring Street and found smoke and fire showing from a barn type structure near the Pacific Coast Trail, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Within 20 minutes of arrival, the blaze was knocked down. There were no reports of injuries.
The fire remains under investigation.
