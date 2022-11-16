A wind-whipped fire burned multiple buildings and vehicles in southern Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue just before midnight on Nov. 15 and arrived to find a large outdoor fire threatening multiple homes, vehicles and properties, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Arriving personnel found the fire spreading south quickly due to extremely high winds, sending a large ember cast downwind. A second alarm was quickly struck to bring additional crews and apparatus to the scene. Sustained winds over 30 miles per hour pushed the fire south, impacting multiple vehicles, outdoor commercial storage and structures.
Firefighters utilized master streams from ladder trucks and hose lines to limit the fire’s spread. Impacted power lines, explosions and high heat complicated the firefight. Multiple engines patrolled neighborhoods south of the incident, finding numerous fires from the large ember cast. Due to the large fire and multiple exposures, the fire ultimately grew to a third alarm.
It took firefighters more than two hours to knock down the wind-driven fire, which damaged two structures and seven vehicles and impacted multiple properties over a broad area near Boyle and Catawba avenues.
Despite the damage, firefighters were successful in saving dozens of homes and commercial properties in the immediate area.
No injuries to either firefighters or civilians were reported. The Red Cross was requested to assist with temporary housing assistance for those displaced by the blaze.
Investigators were working to try to determine the cause of the fire.
