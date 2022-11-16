A wind-whipped fire erupted in the early morning hours in southern Fontana on Nov. 16, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The department received multiple 911 calls in response to the blaze in the area of Boyle and Catawba avenues. On arrival, first responders located a large fire at 15810 Boyle Avenue.
A third alarm was called and several dozen firefighters responded from several agencies. Some homes and businesses in the area were evacuated.
The strong Santa Ana winds caused problems with putting out the fire.
