Fire crews extinguished a fire which burned a motorhome, vehicles, and trees during an incident on April 25, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 10:16 p.m., the Fire Department responded to a reported motorhome on fire in the area of Lime Avenue and Arrow Boulevard in the western area of Fontana, near a recycling center, said Public Information Officer Michael McClintock.
Two engines, a truck, squad, and two water tenders responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.
There were no reports of injuries.
The incident was under investigation.
