A fire erupted at a residence in Fontana in the early morning hours of June 12, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 1:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 9600 block of Briarwood Avenue after 9-1-1 callers said they heard an explosion and then saw a garage on fire.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire from an attached garage. Firefighters mounted an offensive fire attack, working to limit the extension to the living quarters, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes of arrival.
One displaced female was treated and released on scene for a medical issue.
The cause/origin of the blaze is under investigation.
