A fire was extinguished at a residence in Fontana on May 24, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, which erupted at a single story, single family residential structure in the 17400 block of Grevillea Street.
Engine 71 responded to the fire and reported heavy smoke from the eaves, according to a message on Twitter by the Fire Department.
Battalion 121 assumed control of the situation and the fire was soon declared out. Four engines, one truck, one medical squad, one battalion chief, and one fire investigator were assigned to the blaze.
The cause of the fire was being investigated.
