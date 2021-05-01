Firearms and drugs were confiscated by Fontana Police Department officers during a recent arrest, police said in a Facebook post on April 30.
Patrol officers stopped a vehicle and made contact with the driver. During the traffic stop, a little further investigating led to a search of the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, officers located several firearms, ammunition, more than 2,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs for sales, police said.
