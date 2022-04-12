Multiple firearms were seized and a suspect was arrested in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop and learned the driver was on felony probation. A firearm was later found during a search of his vehicle, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 12.
An additional search of the felon’s residence took place, and more firearms and ammunition, along with narcotics and cash, were also seized.
The suspect was booked into West Valley Detention Center on numerous felony charges.
