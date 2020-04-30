San Bernardino County firefighters battled a pickup truck fire at a condominium complex in the 16500 block of Terrace Lane in Fontana on April 29.
At about 11:46 p.m., firefighters arrived on scene and found a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters used a foam substance to battle the fire due to a large fuel leak from the pickup. Foam was also used to extinguish flames from the fuel that was flowing through the parking area.
At least two other cars were damaged due to the fire. There were no reports of injuries.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department was investigating the incident.
