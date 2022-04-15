Firefighters extinguished a commercial building fire which erupted in the early morning hours of April 15 in the southwestern area of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 1:41 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 10500 block of Commerce Way after 911 callers stated there was fire and smoke coming from the roof of a large tire warehouse, according to Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from multiple air conditioning units on the roof. Crews quickly made a fire attack, working to keep the fire from spreading to the warehouse.
Crews also entered the building to check for fire extension, finding the fire had burned through the roof decking, causing a means of extension to the tire storage below. Firefighters quickly contained and investigated the extension to ensure the fire was stopped.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
