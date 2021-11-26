Firefighters extinguished a fire which erupted at a commercial structure in Fontana on Nov. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The blaze originated at 15690 Foothill Boulevard at 10:31 a.m.
Firefighters quickly arrived to find an exterior fire immediately threatening a commercial occupancy, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Arriving crews aggressively attacked the fire, knocking it down before it extended to the business.
There were no reports of injuries.
A fire investigator responded to the location to try to determine the cause of the fire.
The Fire Department has been very concerned about the possibility of fires due to the strong winds which have blasted the area recently.
