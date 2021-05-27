Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that had erupted at a building in Fontana on May 26, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 8:54 p.m., crews were dispatched to the location in the 16000 block of Merrill Avenue, according to Public Information Officer Mike McClintock.
Crews found smoke and a small fire in a bathroom fan that had spread to a small area of the attic. Firefighters put the fire out and checked for extension to the remainder of the attic space and adjoining units.
"Thankfully a quick response and an activated fire sprinkler helped keep the fire from growing larger," McClintock said.
Crews remained on scene for about one hour, working on salvage and overhaul.
Initially there were reports of people trapped inside the building, but those reports turned out to be unfounded, McClintock said.
"In the event of fire, time is the biggest enemy, and every second counts. In less than 30 seconds, a small flame can turn into a major fire. Have escape plans to get out of your home quickly. Practice E.D.I.T.H. — Exit Drills in the Home — with your family," McClintock said.
----- CREATING YOUR HOME FIRE ESCAPE PLAN:
• Draw your home floor plan using a home escape plan template.
• Label all the rooms and identify the doors and windows.
• Plan two escape routes from every room.
• Provide alternatives for anyone with a disability.
• Agree on a meeting place where everyone will gather after you have escaped.
• Considering buying an Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL)-approved collapsible ladder to escape from upper story windows.
----- PRACTICE YOUR HOME FIRE ESCAPE PLAN
• Review your escape plan with everyone who stays in the house, including children.
• Sound the smoke alarm.
• Practice crawling low beneath the smoke.
• Remember to check doors for heat with your hand; if a door is hot, do not open it.
• Close the doors as you leave.
• Practice with a collapsible ladder, if you have one.
• Go directly to your meeting place; do not stop to find your pets or valuables.
• Remember to GET OUT FIRST, then call 9-1-1 for help.
• Practice your plan at least twice a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.