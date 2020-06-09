The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in the 16900 block of Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana on June 8.
Firefighters, along with water tender truck 78, made quick work of extinguishing a half-acre vegetation fire that was burning in a field with light flashy brush at a slow rate of spread.
The fire was declared out at 7:42 p.m.
There were no reported injuries or damage to structures.
Fire Department officials remained concerned about the potential for fires to erupt because of the hot temperatures and breezy conditions.
The National Weather Service said that temperatures will be in the 90s in Fontana on June 9, 10, and 11 before descending back into the 80s during the weekend.
