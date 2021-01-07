The wildfire threat is always on the minds of firefighters, and unfortunately, the threat became a reality on many occasions in California during the year of 2020.
The state suffered numerous fire-related tragedies during the past 12 months, and an estimated total of 4,177,856 acres were burned, according to CAL FIRE.
There were 9,639 incidents reported in California, resulting in 31 fatalities and 10,488 structures damaged or destroyed.
"While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, the fire season in California and across the West is starting earlier and ending later each year," CAL FIRE said in a statement. "Climate change is considered a key driver of this trend. Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack, and earlier spring snowmelt create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire. The length of fire season is estimated to have increased by 75 days across the Sierras and seems to correspond with an increase in the extent of forest fires across the state."
Numerous wildfires were reported in San Bernardino County, including some in Fontana, during 2020.
By far the county's worst incident was the El Dorado Fire, which started in Yucaipa on Sept. 5 and burned 22,744 acres before finally being declared 100 percent contained on Nov. 16.
The El Dorado Fire, which was sparked by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party, destroyed 10 structures and damaged five others. Thirteen people were injured, and one firefighter was killed.
Smoke from blaze could be seen in Fontana and impacted the local air quality.
Residents in southern Fontana were threatened in July by the Karen Fire, which burned 277 acres but was halted by firefighters before it could damage any homes. Additional brush fires burned more than 100 acres in southern Fontana in November and the northern part of the city in December.
"In 2020, we faced numerous emergencies, including wildfires and a pandemic," said the San Bernardino County Fire Department in a statement. "We were proactive and innovative, implementing ideas like using goats to aid in fuel mitigation and integrating rehabilitated former inmate hand crew members into our workforce."
