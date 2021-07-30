Personnel from John B. Roberts Fire Station 71 in Fontana paid a special visit to Savannah, a friend of the station who is courageously fighting brain cancer.
The firefighters visited Savannah and her family at their home, where she had a chance to spray a water hose and take a tour of Truck 71.
San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel presented Savannah with a custom painted fire helmet. Firefighter and talented artist Matt Nadalet custom painted the helmet with a unicorn and her name and furnished it with custom pink firefighter shield. The helmet was donated by San Bernardino County Professional Firefighters Local 935.
"Savannah, it was so wonderful to come visit you and your family," the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Facebook post on July 30. "We are excited to be part of #TeamSavannah."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.