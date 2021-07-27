Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire that erupted near a residence in Fontana on July 27, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Shortly after 1 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 18200 block of Montgomery Avenue in the eastern area of the city.
Crews arrived to find an exterior fire immediately threatening the home, and they swiftly knocked the fire down and checked for any extension.
"Thankfully the fire was held in the exterior and didn’t extend to the residence," said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
No injuries were reported.
Crews remained on scene for overhaul and investigation.
