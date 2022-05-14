Firefighters quickly extinguished a small vegetation fire which erupted in the southern area of Fontana on May 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 8:16 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire and CALFIRE /Riverside County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported vegetation fire on Sierra Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue, near the Riverside/San Bernardino county line. Due to the fire being reported in both counties, both agencies sent a full response.
Firefighters from the two agencies quickly arrived to find 2-3 acres burning in light fuels, running uphill at a moderate rate of spread. Firefighters immediately deployed hose lines and were successful in stopping the forward rate of spread at 5.4 acres.
"The cooperative response was vital in quickly stopping the fire," said Mike McClintock, public information officer for San Bernardino County Fire. "No homes were immediately threatened due to the quick action and cooperative response."
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
