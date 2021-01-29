San Bernardino County firefighters helped rescue a man who was experiencing a medical emergency on top of a large commercial building in Fontana on Jan. 28, the Fire Department said.
At 9:20 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a location in the 15000 block of Summit Avenue, where they found the man down on the roof.
The firefighter-paramedics initiated care, while ground crews set up for removing the patient from the roof. Utilizing a 100 foot aerial ladder, specialized tools, rope and rigging, crews safely rescued the victim. The patient was transported by his company to a local hospital.
"All #SBCoFD Truck companies are trained and equipped with tools for aerial rescues. The heavy duty ladders have many uses, including roof access, flowing water and a high point for rope rescues," said Engineer/PIO Ryan Vaccaro.
