Firefighters saved a litter of puppies from an early-morning blaze which erupted at a residence in Fontana on Jan. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 9:14 a.m., firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the 9700 block of Tangelo Avenue, according to Public Information Officer Jimmy Schiller.
Initial reports were that there were multiple trapped animals still inside of the garage. Upon arrival, ME71 reported heavy smoke coming from the garage as well as the attic vents.
Crews quickly rescued the puppies, who were evaluated by Animal Control personnel.
Crews had the fire under control in 13 minutes with 19 personnel, four medic engines, one medic squad, one medic truck, one battalion chief, and one investigator.
There were no reports of reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
