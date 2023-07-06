Fire officials are very concerned about the potential for fires to erupt during the summer months, and their concerns were borne out by the fact that three blazes occurred in Fontana in the first week of July.
The most recent incident took place on July 6, when a two-alarm fire burned a commercial building in the 16400 block of Merrill Avenue, injuring two firefighters, according to Battalion Chief Mike O'Bier.
The incident was reported at 2:16 p.m., when large piles of product caught fire in between two buildings and then spread to the back structure.
The front building was saved, but the back building and the materials were completely destroyed, and the loss was estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, O'Bier said.
No civilians were injured, but one firefighter was treated for heat stress and another firefighter suffered a laceration, O'Bier said.
The fire was extinguished in about 35 minutes. Crews remained on scene for a long period afterward, resulting in traffic delays.
----- IN A SEPARATE INCIDENT on July 5, a fire occurred in the 16500 block of Paine Street.
Automobiles, palm trees, and vegetation started burning in between houses at 11:09 a.m.
Even though they had to work to avoid a downed power line, firefighters prevented residences from being burned. But a trailer was a total loss and a garage also suffered damage.
No injuries were reported. The Fontana Police Department evacuated six homes and the Red Cross provided assistance to the residents.
----- ON JULY 3, a boat caught on fire in Fontana (see separate article).
