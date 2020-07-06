A small fire that was caused by fireworks erupted at the Fontana Unified School District complex at 9680 Citrus Avenue on the Fourth of July, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana School Police Department.
FUSD School Police officers used their fire extinguishers to stop the spread of the fire.
Then the Fontana and Colton Fire Departments arrived and extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported. No information regarding the damage amount was given.
