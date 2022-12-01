Christmas came early to Kordyak Elementary School in Fontana, where dozens of children met with Santa Claus, played in the snow and took home a new book.
The Nov. 30 event was part of First 5 San Bernardino’s literacy campaign called “Gift a Kid a Book,” which encourages early literacy for area children under five.
First 5 San Bernardino Executive Director Karen Scott said the literacy campaign, which also includes community outreach and book giveaways, is a great opportunity to reinforce the joy and value of reading with youth.
“To help our children find success in this world, I can’t think of a more important gift than reading to pass down to the next generation,” she said. “Parents and caregivers must embrace their role in establishing curiosity and a love for learning through consistently taking the time to read with a child.”
Residents can learn more about First 5 and the “Gift a Kid a Book” campaign at First5SanBernardino.org/reading.
Scott said that not only does reading together as a family create special moments for babies and the very young, but the science shows that 90 percent of a child’s brain develops in the first five years of his or her life. Reading plays a crucial role in brain development and the way children view learning is shaped very early on.
Beyond brain development, taking time to read to a baby or toddler is critical to developing social-emotional learning skills because the time together reinforces the importance of attentiveness and learning.
