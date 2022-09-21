First 5 San Bernardino, well-known for its 23-year history of investing in children prenatal through five years old, is launching a new and innovative funding opportunity.
Local organizations seeking financial support to initiate or develop programs or ideas aligning with First 5 San Bernardino’s strategic plan are encouraged to apply for funding through the organization’s request for applications process https://first5sanbernardino.org.
“This is an amazing opportunity, especially for smaller-sized organizations who may already be collaborating with each other, to apply for funding to address critical issues and needs facing young children and their families,” said First 5 San Bernardino Executive Director Karen E. Scott.
Named after a beloved staff member who recently lost her battle with cancer, the Merceides Logans Community Innovation Initiative is a $1.5 million fund designated to foster a progressive yet simplified approach for community organizations to obtain resources and work together.
A typical funding application process can be overwhelming for some organizations, explained Ronnie Robinson, First 5 San Bernardino section manager of systems and communication.
“This opportunity was designed to be easier to navigate, and we invite community organizations, churches, small non-profits and those with similar or shared interests in helping children to apply,” Robinson said.
Robinson provided these details:
• Mandatory attendance at the virtual Application Submission Workshop (deadline to register online is noon on Sept. 27; workshop will be be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 via Zoom)
• Application questions deadline: 4 p.m., Sept. 30
• Application submission deadline: 4 p.m., Nov. 4
• Tentative start date for contract: Jan. 12, 2023
For more information, email First5SanBernardino@cfc.sbcounty.gov, attention Ronnie Robinson.
