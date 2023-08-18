The National Hurricane Center has issued its first-ever tropical storm watch for California, warning residents about Hurricane Hilary, which has been intensifying off Mexico’s coast.
The storm is expected to reach the Fontana area this weekend (Aug. 19-20), with rainfall possibly starting on Saturday and continuing through Monday.
A flood watch will begin on Sunday morning, and temperatures will drop into the 70s that night.
“In preparation, please clear your property of any loose debris, clearing drains and gutters,” said an alert that was sent out on social media by the City of Fontana. “If you do not need to travel, avoid driving in these conditions.”
Here is the forecast for Fontana:
Saturday, Aug. 19 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday night — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday, Aug. 21 — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.