The existing traffic signal at Baseline and McGuire avenues in northern Fontana will be modified on Wednesday, Oct. 14 to include the city's first-ever flashing yellow arrow (FYA).
FYA signals operate slightly different than standard green left turn arrows. In addition to the protected green left-turn arrow, the flashing yellow arrow allows motorists to make left turns after yielding to oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists, then proceeding when safe to make the turn.
With a FYA signal, motorists will see:
• Solid red arrow: Drivers intending to turn must stop. Do not enter an intersection when the red arrow is being displayed.
• Solid yellow arrow: Drivers should not enter an intersection when the yellow arrow is being displayed because the signal is about to change to red.
• Flashing yellow arrow: Drivers can make a left turn but they don’t have the right of way. Drivers must yield to oncoming traffic and any pedestrians within the crosswalk. Drivers must wait for a safe gap in oncoming traffic before proceeding.
• Solid green arrow: Left turning drivers have the right of way. Oncoming traffic has the red light.
"I am ecstatic to see the Yield on Yellow project come to fruition after two years in the making," said Councilmember Phillip Cothran. "The flashing yellow signal will provide safer travels for residents in the nearby neighborhoods."
Flashing yellow arrow signals reduce delay and increase the efficiency of traffic flow by allowing more opportunities for motorists to make left turns.
