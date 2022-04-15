First Lutheran Church of Fontana is inviting area residents to attend Easter services on Sunday, April 17.
An outdoor service will take place at 6 a.m., and then a sanctuary service will be held at 9 a.m.
An Easter egg hunt will occur after the 9 a.m. service.
First Lutheran Church is located at 9315 Citrus Avenue, on the corner of Randall avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.